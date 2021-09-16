Bhubaneswar delivery boy along with his lover reaches Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Swiggy delivery boy Patitapabana Prusty alias Chikun who had faked up the kidnapping drama to elope with a girl from Gop in Puri district has been brought back to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh by Commissionerate police.

The 4-member special squad team along with Dhauli police brought the duo back to Odisha from Madhya-Pradesh. Both are now being interrogated at Dhauli police station in Bhubaneswar.

On Sep 14, Chikun along with his lover have been tracked down at Katia railway station in Madhya Pradesh where the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained them following intimation by the Commissionerate Police.

Sources said the police got the lead in the fake kidnapping case through Chikun’s mobile call records and CCTV footages.

Notworthy, Chikun’s wife and family members had filed an FIR with the Commissionerate Police on September 12 alleging his kidnapping by some miscreants from near Daya river road at Lingipur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Chikun had reportedly sent a distress voice message to his wife at around 9 pm on September 11 about his kidnapping by some drunk men. Chikun lives with his wife and family at Nuagaon Bijayvihar area in Bhubaneswar.

Following the complaint, police launched a search operation and recovered his slippers, bag and knife from the roadside near the spot informed by Prusty in the voice message.

Also Read: