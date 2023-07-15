Bhubaneswar: Dadhinauti of Rameshwar temple in Mausi Maa Chhak collapses

State
By Himanshu 0
Bhubaneswar: Dadhinauti of Rameshwar temple

Bhubaneswar: The Dadhinauti of the Rameshwar temple located in the Mausi Maa Chhaka in Bhubaneswar collapsed on Saturday. The pinnacle of the temple reportedly collapsed due to lighting strike.

As per reports, the dadhinauti has been completely broken. As per the servitors, they were executing the daily worship rituals inside the temple at around 9 to 10 am in the morning when a loud sound was heard

Must Read

Intense Rainfall Warning in Odisha: All Districts on High…

Goods train wagons get detached from Engine in Bhubaneswar;…

Body of youth found lying on road in Bargarh

Accordingly everybody came out of their house. The servitors found that the Dadhinauti of the temple has collapsed and fallen on the ground.

Also read:  ‘Surya Vihar’ Getting New Identity As Cuttack’s First Smart Colony, Watch

You might also like
State

‘Surya Vihar’ getting new identity as Cuttack’s first smart colony,…

State

Odisha Congress suspends Mohd Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal

State

Odisha: Ganaja worth Rs. 50 lakh seized in Gajapati

State

1 killed in road accident in Nuapada of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans