Bhubaneswar: Dadhinauti of Rameshwar temple in Mausi Maa Chhak collapses

Bhubaneswar: The Dadhinauti of the Rameshwar temple located in the Mausi Maa Chhaka in Bhubaneswar collapsed on Saturday. The pinnacle of the temple reportedly collapsed due to lighting strike.

As per reports, the dadhinauti has been completely broken. As per the servitors, they were executing the daily worship rituals inside the temple at around 9 to 10 am in the morning when a loud sound was heard

Accordingly everybody came out of their house. The servitors found that the Dadhinauti of the temple has collapsed and fallen on the ground.