Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club unfurls National flag at Tanglang La in Himalayas

Bhubaneswar: Team BCAC (Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club) unfurled the National flag Tricolour at the Tanglang La pass in the Himalayas today.

On the 8th day of the Manali-Leh-Khardung La cycling expedition 2022, BCAC bravehearts scaled one of the toughest peaks of the MLK adventure – the TanglangLa pass in the Himalayas and celebrated the Independence Day, by unfurling the National flag on the Tanglang La peak.

The cyclists along with the visitors unfurled the National Flag and recited the National Anthem. It was a moment of intense emotions and a deep sense of pride for all the BCACians.

A team of 20 BCACians under the leadership of Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, ADG (Intelligence) are presently on a 10 days cycling expedition from Manali to Khardung La in the Himalayas. The team set out from Manali on 8th August 2022 and covered places like Marhi, Sissu, Jispa, Zing Zing Bar, Sarchu, Pang and Debring on the way to Leh and Khardung La.

TanglangLa is situated at an altitude of 17582ft and is having extreme weather round the year. Also this is one of the highest motorable pass in the world. This pass lacks enough concentration of oxygen in the air, which makes it even challenging for the visitors. You can expect hailstorms, extreme cold wind and chilly weather at this glacier-prone pass.