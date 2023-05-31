Bhubaneswar: Cyber fraudsters loot Rs 14.53 lakhs, get arrested

Bhubaneswar: In another case of Cybercrime, the fraudsters have looted Rs 14.53 lakhs from a person from Bhubaneswar of Odisha. After being complained at the Cyber Police Station Police swung into action and arrested four persons in this connection.

The victim has been identified as Pramod Sahu from Chintamaniswar area in the capital city. The four accused have been identified as Bijan Panda from Balasore, the main accused, Bibekananda Mallick of Bhadrak, Sahana Dalei of Balasore and Sunil Ku Das of Balasore.

As per reports, a few days back he received an offer in his WhatsApp where he was prompted to invest money and earn sitting at his home. Being lured by the offer he initially invested Rs 1000 and got the return. Then on a different occasion he invested Rs 50,000 and got back Rs 60,000 in his account.

Finding a good prey in the victim, the fraudster induced him to invest in Bitcoin . Finding good return the victim agreed to the proposals and provided them all his credentials like Adhar and PAN to the fraudster who opened an account in the name of the victim in Bitcoin site and insisted the victim to invest Rs 5 lakhs.

After investing, to convince the victim they provided a screen shot in which the victim saw that against the money he has invested, he has got rerun of Rs 2 lakhs.

Now he wanted to withdraw the amount but in vain. Yet, when he contacted the fraudsters, they asked him to deposit more money towards GST. In this way he went on losing money. And later as he tried to contact them, the fraudsters blocked his number.