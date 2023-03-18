Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Bhubaneswar & Cuttack witness season’s first rainfall

State
By Subadh Nayak
rain in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Twin Cities of Odisha – Bhubaneswar & Cuttack witnessed the season’s first rain and thunderstorm this evening.

Rain and thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty surface wind witnessed in Bhubaneswar and  Cuttack as per the prediction of the weather department.

Likewise, thunderstorms, hailstorms and rainfall occurred in Balasore, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal districts.

Similarly, thunderstorms with lightning and rainfall occurred at several places in Sambalpur and Balangir districts. Lamtaput in Koraput district recorded 68.2 mm of rainfall. Similar weather condition is likely to prevail in the state for the next 24 hours,

Meanwhile, one Chunamani Majhi died in Baisinga area of the Mayurbhanj district after lightning struck her while she was sitting on the veranda of the house this evening.

