Bhubaneswar Covid cases

Bhubaneswar crosses 2 lakh mark for Covid-19 testing

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Crossing yet another milestone the total number of testing for COVID-19 in the city has crossed the 2 lakh mark, with the yesterday’s figure the number becoming 2,00,895.

Three types of tests i.e. RT-PCR (68,232), Rapid Antigen (61,217) and TrueNaat (627) were done for knowing COVID-19 positive and negative cases while 5,042 antibody tests were also done to know the serological level of the transmission in the community at various Government-run facilities making the tally 1,35,118.

Related News

Cuttack city reports 275 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to…

Odisha to develop technical institutions into centres of…

Woman critical as couple attacks with sharp weapon in…

Two killed, one critical in lightning strike in…

Similarly, through private hospitals and diagnostics centres 65,777 tests were done including RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen and TrueNaat types of tests.

During the last seven days starting September 12 till yesterday 4548, 3345, 4452, 5317, 5012, 4704 and 5118 tests were done across the city, both through the Government and private testing facilities.

It can be mentioned here that by August 20 last the COVID-19 testing crossed 1 lakh mark with the total number becoming 1,04,390. On September 8 IT crossed the 1.5 lakh mark.

You might also like
State

Cuttack city reports 275 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 9320

State

Odisha to develop technical institutions into centres of excellence, says Chief…

State

Woman critical as couple attacks with sharp weapon in Odisha’s Khordha

State

Two killed, one critical in lightning strike in Odisha’s Rayagada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7