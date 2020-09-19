Bhubaneswar: Crossing yet another milestone the total number of testing for COVID-19 in the city has crossed the 2 lakh mark, with the yesterday’s figure the number becoming 2,00,895.

Three types of tests i.e. RT-PCR (68,232), Rapid Antigen (61,217) and TrueNaat (627) were done for knowing COVID-19 positive and negative cases while 5,042 antibody tests were also done to know the serological level of the transmission in the community at various Government-run facilities making the tally 1,35,118.

Similarly, through private hospitals and diagnostics centres 65,777 tests were done including RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen and TrueNaat types of tests.

During the last seven days starting September 12 till yesterday 4548, 3345, 4452, 5317, 5012, 4704 and 5118 tests were done across the city, both through the Government and private testing facilities.

It can be mentioned here that by August 20 last the COVID-19 testing crossed 1 lakh mark with the total number becoming 1,04,390. On September 8 IT crossed the 1.5 lakh mark.