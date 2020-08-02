Bhubaneswar: For the first time, more COVID patients got cured than the number of COVID positive cases found in a single-day under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

According to the data shared by the BMC, as many as 118 new positive cases were reported from the jurisdiction of BMC while 125 more COVID patients got well in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of 118 fresh cases, the number of positive cases rose to 2979 and the active cases climb to 1268. Recovered cases remain at 1691 after 125 new recoveries.

Till now 18 people have died due to the virus.

Here is the details of the new COVID and recovery cases: