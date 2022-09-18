Bhubaneswar Covid19 Update: 32 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 32 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 18, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,558. The recovered cases are 1,63,633. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 706. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 30.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on

The State has reported 233 new covid-19 positive cases for September 17. The total Covid-19 cases included 37 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 121 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 86 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (57), Sundargarh (24) and Cuttack (15). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33424588.