Bhubaneswar: As many as 483 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.

According to the BMC, out of the 483 positives detected today, 205 are quarantine cases, 278 are local contact cases.

With the detection of the fresh 483 cases, the total cases rose to 13295.

A total of 354 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 8221.

Forty eight persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

