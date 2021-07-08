Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 343 new cases including 264 local contacts reported

Bhubaneswar: A total of 343 new COVID positive cases including 264 local contacts and 79 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, the active cases in Bhubaneswar rose to 1184 with the detection of 343 new positive cases. Likewise, the recovery number touched 90991 as 322 more patients recovered from the virus.

The civic body also informed that as many as six patients also succumbed to COVID taking the death toll to 492.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area:

Bhubaneswar Covid case today

