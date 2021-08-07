Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 334 new positive, 229 recovery cases reported

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that as many as 334 new COVID positive cases and 5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 334 new COVID positive cases including 248 local contacts and 86 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 229 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 98074.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 2806.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: