Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 318 new positive, 5 death cases reported

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that as many as 318 new COVID positive cases and 5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that the COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 806 with the death of 5 patients.

Likewise, a total of 318 new COVID positive cases including 239 local contacts and 79 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 237 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 96856.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 2498.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: