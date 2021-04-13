Bhubaneswar COVID Updates: 191 New Positive Cases Including 146 Local Contacts Reported

india covid tally
Image Credit: Business Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 191 residents have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the past 24 hours.

According to the information shared by the BMC, out of the total 191 positive cases, 146 are local contact cases while 45 are quarantine cases.

With the detection of the new 191 cases, the total number of active cases in the jurisdiction of BMC rose to 1,236.

Likewise, 66 patients have recovered from Covid 19 disease during the last 24 hours.

