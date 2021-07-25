Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 15 deaths, 371 new positive cases reported

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that as many as 15 COVID deaths and 371 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle this evening said that the COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 751 with the death of 15 patients.

Likewise, a total of 371 new COVID positive cases including 263 local contacts and 108 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 231 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 95306.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 1988.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: