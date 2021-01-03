Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 8 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 18 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include two from different quarantine centres and the rest six cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: