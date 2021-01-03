Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 8 Infected, 18 Cured In Last 24hrs

By WCE 2
covid cases bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 8 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 18 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include two from different quarantine centres and the rest six cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:  

You might also like
State

244 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 326209

State

Rourkela: Man Found Dead, Kin Allege Murder As Doctor Declares His Death Normal

State

Odisha: Girl Goes Missing After Falling Into River While Taking Selfie

State

Odisha CM Congratulates Women Hockey Players Selected To Play Against Argentina

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.