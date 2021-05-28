Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 747 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reported 747 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 747 fresh cases, 626 are local contact cases while 121 are quarantine cases.

As many as 995 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar is 331, while the active cases are 11,846. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 73,101 while recovered cases stand at 60,903.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: