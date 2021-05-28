Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 747 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 4
Bhubaneswar Covid Update

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reported 747 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 747 fresh cases, 626 are local contact cases while 121 are quarantine cases.

As many as 995 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar is 331, while the active cases are 11,846. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 73,101 while recovered cases stand at 60,903.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows:

 

You might also like
State

Khordha Reports Highest Covid-19 Patients Recovery In Odisha

State

Rainfall Alert To These Districts Of Odisha For Next 5 Days

State

Groom Succumbs To Covid-19 On Wedding Day In Odisha

State

PM Modi Announces Rs 500 Cr For Odisha For Immediate Cyclone Yaas Assistance

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.