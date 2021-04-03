Bhubaneswar: As many as 71 new Covid cases including 56 local contacts have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle on Saturday informed that a total of 71 positive cases were reported while 12 people recovered from the deadly virus today.

Out of the 71 positive cases, 15 are quarantine cases who have links with people who were diagnosed with COVID positives earlier.

With the detection of fresh 71 new coronavirus cases, the total positive cases in BMC area rose to 32618 while the active cases climbed to 402.

Likewise, 31945 have recovered from coronavirus and 250 have died due to the virus so far.

Here is the Bhubaneswar COVID update of today: