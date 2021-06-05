Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 592 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Stands At 9,465

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday reported 592 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 592 fresh cases, 482 are local contact cases while 110 are quarantine cases.

As many as 1255 recovery cases have been reported today, notified BMC.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 351 while the active cases are 9465. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 79,919 while recovered cases stand at 70,082.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: