Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 37 Infected, 33 Cured In Last 24hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 37 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 33 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 15 from different quarantine centres and the rest 22  cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:

