covid cases bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 32 Infected, 27 Cured In Last 24hrs

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed that 32 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 27 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include nine from different quarantine centres and the rest 23 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: 

You might also like
State

Odisha; Huge Cache Of Arms Seized From Dhalasamanta Brothers House

State

‘Pheriaa’: A New Music Video Launched In Odisha

State

Odisha; MLA Pradeep Panigrahy Case To Be Probed By Vigilance

State

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: Best Opportunity For Class 10, + 2 Passed Students…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.