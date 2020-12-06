covid cases in bhubaneswar
Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 31 Infected, 40 Cured In Last 24hrs

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 31 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 40 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include Six from different quarantine centres and the rest 25 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:  

