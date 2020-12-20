covid cases bhubaneswar
Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 30 Infected, 31 Cured In Last 24hrs

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 30 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 31 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include seven from different quarantine centres and the rest 23 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: 

