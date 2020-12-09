Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 23 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 30 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include eight from different quarantine centres and the rest 15 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:



Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 9th Dec (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/vFdcO1FDT7 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) December 9, 2020

