covid cases bhubaneswar
Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 16 Infected, 41 Cured In Last 24hrs

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 16 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 41 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include nine from different quarantine centres and the rest seven cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:  

You might also like
State

Driver Dead As Truck Meets Accident In Keonjhar Of Odisha

State

Drunken Bike Rider Slapped With Rs 22,500 Fine At Rajgangpur Of Odisha

State

Cold Wave Intensifies In Odisha; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 11 Places, Phulbani…

State

One Critical In Elephant Attack In Cuttack District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.