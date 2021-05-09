Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 1084 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday reported 1084 new COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 1084 fresh cases, 871 are local contact cases while 213 are quarantine cases.

As many as 906 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll is presently at 280 in the Capital city. On the other hand, the active cases in the city is 10,252.

