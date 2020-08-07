covid positives in odisha
Bhubaneswar COVID update: 101 more infected; 106 cured from Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed that 101 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 106 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 52 from different quarantine centres and the rest 59 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC.

Likewise, as many as 106 COVID patients have been recovered from the disease. Here are the details of the recovery cases.

