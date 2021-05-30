Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 1001 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Stands At 11,488

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday reported 1001 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 1001 fresh cases, 791 are local contact cases while 210 are quarantine cases.

As many as 1153 recovery cases have been reported today, notified BMC.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 335 while the active cases are 11,488. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 74,973 while recovered cases stand at 63,129.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: