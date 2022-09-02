Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 64 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 64 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 2, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,141. The recovered cases are 1,62,995. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 927. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 71.

Odisha reported 226 fresh covid-19 cases for September 1 including 19 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 132 are quarantine cases while the rest 94 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1797 active cases in the State.