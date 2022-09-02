Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Image credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 64 positive cases registered in 24 hours

By Pratyay 14 0

Bhubaneswar: 64 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 2, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,141. The recovered cases are 1,62,995. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 927. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 71.

Odisha reported 226 fresh covid-19 cases for September 1 including 19 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 132 are quarantine cases while the rest 94 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1797 active cases in the State.

You might also like
State

KIMS Secures 16th All India Rank, Best in Odisha

COVID 19

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 236 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Deceased Subhashree’s boyfriend Chittaranjan Jena arrested

State

Odisha: 11,605 students get scholarships worth Rs 17 Cr, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.