odisha covid recovery

Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 59 positive cases registered in 24 hours

By Pratyay 0 0

Bhubaneswar: 59 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 31, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,049. The recovered cases are 1,62,851. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 979. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 70.

Odisha reported 275 fresh covid-19 cases for August 30 including 38 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 162 are quarantine cases while the rest 113 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1954 active cases in the State.

