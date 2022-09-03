Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 50 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 50 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 3, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,191. The recovered cases are 1,63,072. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 900. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 77.

Odisha has reported 174 new covid-19 positive cases for September 2. The Covid-19 cases included 13 positives between 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 102 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 72 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurda (55). Similarly, Cuttack reported 20 positive cases.

