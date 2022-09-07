Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 50 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 50 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 7, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,203. The recovered cases are 1,63,075. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 909. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 52.

Similarly, Odisha has registered another 199 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,18,550.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (37 cases) followed by Khordha (34) and Sambalpur (29).

Odisha has reported 328 new covid-19 positive cases for September 6. The Covid-19 cases included 74 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 192 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 136 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Sundargarh (61), followed by Khurda (54) and Nayagarh (49). Similarly, Cuttack has reported 31 Covid positive cases.