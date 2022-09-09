Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 46 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 46 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,249. The recovered cases are 1,63,162. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 868. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 87.

Similarly, Odisha has reported 254 new covid-19 positive cases for September 9. The Covid-19 cases included 32 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 157 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 112 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (55), followed by Sundargarh (30) and Cuttack (27).