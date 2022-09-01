Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 28 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 28 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 1, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,077. The recovered cases are 1,62,924. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 934. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 73.

Odisha reported 187 fresh covid-19 cases for September 1 including 28 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 109 are quarantine cases while the rest 78 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1800 active cases in the State.