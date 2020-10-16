Bhubaneswar: As many as 243 more residents have tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 243 new corona cases, 68 cases are quarantine cases while 175 are local contact cases, informed the BMC in a Twitter post.

According to reports, of the total COVID cases, 14 are from Nayapalli, 8 are from Saheed Nagar while four each people from Patrapur, Patia, Chakeisiani, Badagada, Khandagiri, Kalinga Nagar and Jaydev Vihar have been diagnosed with the deadly virus today.

Bhubaneswar has witnessed 26, 779 positive cases so far. A total of 23, 523 people have recovered from the disease. There are 3,106 active cases while 129 residents under the BMC area have succumbed to the virus till date.