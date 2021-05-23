Bhubaneswar COVID: 1041 New Positive Cases And 941 Recovered Cases Detected In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: 1041 more persons have been detected Covid positive while 941 persons have recovered from the deadly virus in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1041 new positive cases, 890 are local contacts while the rest 151 are quarantine cases.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases in the city stands at 68,997 while the number of active cases are 12,852. The number of deceased persons in Odisha’s capital has reached 314, while the recovered cases are 55,810.

The details about the COVID cases reported in the BMC in last 24 hours are as follows: