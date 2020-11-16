Bhubaneswar: Cops halt traffic to allow vendor collect his tomatoes spread on road

Bhubaneswar: Setting a glaring example of humanity, the on-duty traffic cops allowed a small scale vegetable vendor to collect his vegetables that were accidentally fallen from the vehicle and spread on the road at a busy street in the capital city of Odisha.

This act of the traffic cops deserves a salute. And also, the commuters who waited for a while at the traffic Signal should be thanked for their co-operation.

Monday was a busy day for the residents of Bhubaneswar. Like any other day, many people had ventured to the road on their vehicles to reach to their destinations.

A small scale vegetable seller was transporting his stock of tomatoes on an Auto-rickshaw. At the Airport square, somehow a few cabinets of his tomatoes fell from the vehicle and got spread on the road.

Within no time the vegetable vendor got down from the Auto rickshaw and started collecting the tomatoes. A few Good Samaritans also helped him.

At this juncture, the on duty traffic Police did the most important job. The cops at this square halted the traffic for a while to allow time to the vendor so that he can collect the tomatoes. They not only halted the traffic, but also helped him to put the tomatoes on the cabinets. Had they allowed the traffic to go, definitely the vehicles would have squeezed the vegetables and the vegetable vendor would have borne a big loss.

And the co-operative commuters, who were waiting for the traffic signal to turn green, also kept patience and allowed the man to collect the tomatoes. Great.