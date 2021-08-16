Bhubaneswar continues battle with dengue outbreak, 57 new cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: More 57 cases of dengue infection have been detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 1286, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on Monday. Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, rising cases of dengue has increased BMC’s concern towards the citizens as in both the cases awareness and precautionary measures plays a vital role.

Reportedly, 957 patients have recovered in Bhubaneswar whereas 326 patients are still under treatment.

The awareness and cleaning programs have been expanded in the last 24 hours to collect data from 70,278 people in 16,608 households in the capital city.

As of now, a total of 43,637 suspected areas of dengue infection in the city have been removed whereas dengue larvae have also been identified and destroyed in 588 locations of the city.