Bhubaneswar continues battle with dengue outbreak, 57 new cases in last 24 hours

By WCE 7
dengue in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Jamaica Gleaner YouTube

Bhubaneswar: More 57 cases of dengue infection have been detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 1286, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on Monday. Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, rising cases of dengue has increased BMC’s concern towards the citizens as in both the cases awareness and precautionary measures plays a vital role.

Reportedly, 957 patients have recovered in Bhubaneswar whereas 326 patients are still under treatment.

Related News

Bhubaneswar battles dengue outbreak amid Covid crisis, 23…

Dengue menace creates havoc in Bhubaneswar, 32 new cases…

The awareness and cleaning programs have been expanded in the last 24 hours to collect data from 70,278 people in 16,608 households in the capital city.

As of now, a total of 43,637 suspected areas of dengue infection in the city have been removed whereas dengue larvae have also been identified and destroyed in 588 locations of the city.

You might also like
State

Commissionerate Police launches new app to control drug menace in capital city of…

State

Paralakhemundi ACF Death Mystery: Odisha Crime branch interrogates 6 including…

State

STF seizes more than 2 kg of brown sugar in Balasore, 3 arrested

State

Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian visits schools in Sheragada block on second day of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.