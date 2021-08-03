Khordha claims 23 Covid deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: AP Image

Bhubaneswar: A total of 69 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 69 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,102.

Twenty three deaths reported from Khordha district, followed by Cuttack (9), Puri (7), Kendrapara (6), Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj ( 3 each), Angul, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi ( 2 each), Bolangir, Nayagarh ( 1 each).

