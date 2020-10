Bhubaneswar: The owner of Galaxy Garden Cafe in Infocity area in Bhubaneswar has been booked by the police today for flouting Covid guidelines.

The Infocity Police raided the cafe and effected the arrest.

Sources said that the owner was arrested for allowing over 100 people to watch IPL match on a projector screen which was blatant violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Further details are awaited.