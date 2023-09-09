Bhubaneswar: Bus staff attack man at CRP square, traffic comes to standstill, watch

By Himanshu 0
Bhubaneswar: Two staff members of a bus attacked a man in CRP square in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Saturday. Police have reached the spot while the bus staff have been detained.

As per reports, two bus staff members allegedly attacked a man at CRP square. The quarrel started over asking for side. The argument turned an ugly turn and the bus staffs attacked the man.

Following the incident, people started to crowd the place. A protest was reportedly staged. However, after getting information Nayapalli Police rushed to the spot and started action.

Meanwhile traffic came to a standstill while a number of vehicles were seen stationed on the road. By the time the report was written, the traffic congestion was still there.

Police have started investigation of the case and detained the two bus staff. Further probe is underway

 

