Bhubaneswar: Builder arrested for marrying multiple girls without divorce from former wife

Bhubaneswar: A builder has been arrested in the capital city of Odisha for marrying multiple girls without getting divorce from the former wife. He was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by one of his wives.

The accused has been identified as Priyabrata Mishra from Surya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Mishra was marrying a new girl every year though he was not bothered to get divorce from the last wife. After marrying, he was reportedly torturing the woman. And for the marriage he used to take costly vehicles and handsome money as dowry.

Based on the complaint lodged at Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar by one of his wives, Commissionerate Police arrested him.

We are yet to get reaction of the arrested builder while further investigation of the case is underway.