Bhubaneswar builder abducted and attacked in Berhampur

Bhubaneswar: A builder of Bhubaneswar was allegedly abducted and taken to Berhampur where the miscreants have brutally attacked him. The builder has been identified as Rahul Swain of Nayapalli.

Reports said that Rahul was allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants from CRP square of capital city on Sunday following which he was attacked and beaten at Berhampur.

A case has been filed at Nayapalli police station, added reports. The preliminary investigations have suggested that the miscreants abducted Rahul over money laundering issue.

Nayapalli police has initiated an investigation into the matter following the real cause behind the alleged kidnapping.