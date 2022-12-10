Bhubaneswar bound bus meets with accident in Andhra Pradesh, 16 injured

Bhubaneswar: Atleast 16 persons were injured as the bus they were travelling met with an accident near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the bus with passengers was enroute Bhubaneswar from Malkangiri lost control over its wheels and met with an accident near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Following which 16 persons were injured.

The injured were immediately admitted to Visakhapatnam hospital.

More details awaited.