Bhubaneswar Boils At 44.2 °C Today, Breaks All Time Record For March

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar recorded highest day maximum temperature of 44.2 °C on Wednesday, revealed Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The temperature recorded today is the highest temperature recorded during the day since the year 1948.

Previous record for highest day maximum temperature in the month of March in Bhubaneswar was recorded on March 21, 2016. The temperature recorded then was 42.2 °C, the Met department added.

