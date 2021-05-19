Bhubaneswar: The BMC has started collecting swab samples from expectant mothers for COVID-19 test at their doorstep in Bhubaneswar. Today, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation team collected swab samples of 4 pregnant women for RT-PCR test. They had booked their appointments by calling on 1929 Call Centre on Tuesday.

The swab samples were collected reportedly from two expectant mothers in South-East Zone, and one each from South-West and North Zone of the Civic Body.

One woman, Pushpita Roy (33), who is a healthcare worker, expressed her pleasure and thanked the BMC team for the service. ““Thank You, BMC for responding quickly and coming to my home for conducting the RT-PCR test,” Roy, a resident of, Jagannath Colony, Tankapani Road, said.

The said service of BMC for pregnant women can be booked by calling on 1929 between 8 am and 11 am.

All Zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners – Shri Anshuman Rath (South-East), Shri Purandar Nanda (North) and Shri Rabi Narayan Jethhy (South-West) are personally monitoring and ensuring for smooth and hassle-free collection of samples in their respective zones.

