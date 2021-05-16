Bhubaneswar (BMC) Reports 1353 Covid Positives In 24 Hrs, See Details

Bhubaneswar Covid Update

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday reported 1353 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 218 quarantine cases and 1135 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 1353 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 938 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 293, while the active cases are 12,906. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached  61,634 and the recovered cases stand at 49,224.

