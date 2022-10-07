Bhubaneswar: BMC issues sub-protocols for roadside food outlets: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a set of sub-protocols for roadside food outlets coming under BMC area in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. In a letter BMC asked the said outlets to abide by the conditions mentioned in the letter.

It has come to the knowledge of BMC that a number of food outlets are doing their business on the road side without having sufficient parking facility and sanitary protocols. Their customers are used park their vehicles on the road and eat there causing heavy sanitation hazards and traffic congestion, which is posing problem for the local people and for the commuters – BMC mentioned in the letter and thus issued the conditions to be abided by the outlets.

Here are the conditions:

No food outlet should be on the road, footpath and over drains. Food outlets having no sufficient parking space for vehicles of customers should not serve food items on the spot. They should opt for Take-home food or on-line delivery of their food items only. The food outlets having required parking space have to follow the sanitation protocols of BMC and keep twin dustbins in their shops, store garbage in segregated way and handover to door to door collection vehicle, clear 5 meters radius of their outlets by themselves. The food outlet workers are to wear clean dress and good attire, such as Head cap, clear Apron, Hand gloves and face mask etc. and serve the food in hygienic manner. The food outlet has to obey and ensure all principles of food safety. No food outlet is allowed to do business in locations designated as ‘No Vending Zone’ by BMC.

BMC further said that any deviation to these instructions will be viewed seriously and BMC will take all measures to impose fine and close the shop with cancellation of trade license and seizure of the vehicles illegally parked on the road.