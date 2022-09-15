Bhubaneswar: BMC eyes on food safety, squad to check shops

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the festive season and upcoming world cup hockey as well as football, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is quite vigilant in public health and sanitation. Team BMC in presence of Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange has made visit to KIIT university area.

Food safety Squad and sanitation squad of BMC visited different food shops from Patia BIG Bazar Chhak to KIIMS where 10 shops /vendors were checked for their food quality and sanitation practice. During the drive the team has interacted with the shopkeepers/ vendors and counselled about food hygiene, maintaining five metre radios cleanliness and use of double dust bins with appropriate size.

The civic authority has closed four food shops for violation of rules and issued improvement notice to three vendors. Three shops were fined Rs. 10,000.00 for their negligence. They have also been warned not to repeat the practice or else strong action will be initiated.

“Since the festive season is coming, generally there is demand for sweets among the public. So, therefore, we have started enforcement activities much ahead of that. The city will also have foot falls across the globe during the world cup hockey and football. So, acceptable public health behaviour is expected from such vendors” told Commissioner- BMC. He also urged the citizens to cooperate in such drive of BMC to safeguard public health of the city dwellers and visitors.

Designated Officer Dr. Deepak Kumar Bisoyi, CHO BMC told “we have collected some samples for its testing. The drive is not to raid but to aware public and vendors’ food safety and prevention of related infections.” Sanitary inspectors and ward officers of nearby localities were present during the raid. A range of such awareness and action have been planned by BMC where different squads will be engaged at a time in many points of the city, informed Commissioner.