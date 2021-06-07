Bhubaneswar: Bedridden citizens can avail vaccination near home: Details here

Bhubaneswar: In the fight against Covid 19 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched vaccination near home for bedridden and completely immobile citizens in Bhubaneswar.

The bedridden and completely immobile citizens of Bhubaneswar can avail the benefit of this near home vaccination by registering their names. For this registration you need to call 1929 and provide all required details. Then BMC will arrange vaccination for such citizens.

Taking to Twitter BMC wrote, “Registration for near home vaccination of bedridden and completely immobile citizens in Bhubaneswar. Citizens of Bhubaneswar, who are bedridden & completely immobile, Don’t worry for Vaccination! Just call 1929 to register yourself, BMC will arrange Vaccination for you. #BMCCares.”

BMC asked to provide all required details for registration for bedridden persons.