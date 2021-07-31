Bhubaneswar battles dengue outbreak amid Covid crisis, 23 new cases detected

Bhubaneswar: More 23 cases of dengue infection have been detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 505. Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, rising cases of dengue has increased Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) concern towards the citizens as in both the cases awareness and precautionary measures plays a vital role.

Reportedly, the surveillance team has collected 22,260 health information from 5,366 houses in capital city.

As many as 1,390 suspected areas of infection in the city have been removed, added reports. During the surveillance in Bhubaneswar, dengue larvae have also been identified in 588 locations.

The health team of BMC will visit various wards of Bhubaneswar and take necessary steps after collecting the health data of the citizens in suspected areas. BMC will continue the surveillance process in three zones of the city.

Various preventive measures has to be taken every day such as not letting water to accumulate around the house, using mosquito net, mosquito coil and wearing full clothes to keep the body covered.